Class 10 and II PU exams to be held this year

February 21, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) will hold both class 10 and II PU examination this year.

While 7,27,387 students have enrolled for II PU exams, 8,69,490 students have enrolled for class 10 exams. These exams will be held in 4,416 centres across the State. These will be the first exams in three years without any COVID-19 protocols. 

Minister for School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra held a joint review meeting of the preparations for the two exams on Tuesday. “Tight security will be deployed across centres and all precautionary measures to prevent examination malpractice have been taken,” said Mr. Nagesh.

While all chests to store question and answer sheets, exam centres and evaluation centres will be under constant CCTV surveillance, nobody will be allowed to use mobile phones, except for the superintendent of the examination centre, who will also be allowed to use a basic mobile handset without a camera. 

Karnataka police have been directed to keep a vigil of persons known to have committed examination malpractices and centres where such issues have been reported before. While all photocopy shops around examination centres will be shut down during exam days, special vigil will be kept on tuition centres, social media and cyber cafes, the Minister said.

