Class 10, 12 examinations likely to be postponed

State Technical Advisory Committee to recommend cutting short summer vacation

With the academic calendar thrown into disarray on account of the pandemic, board examinations for classes 10 and 12 for the current academic year are likely to be delayed by at least two months.

Every year, the examinations are held in March-April, but with schools still to open their doors to students, the State Technical Advisory Committee has decided to recommend that the examinations be postponed.

C.N. Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, who is also a member of the State Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19, said that the committee discussed this issue at a meeting on Tuesday. A recommendation will be submitted to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, which has to take a final call on the matter. “We will also suggest that the summer vacations be cut short in 2021 to make up for the lost academic days,” he said.

In 2020 too, SSLC examination was postponed and held between June 25 and July 5 owing to the pandemic. The Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board (KSEEB) and Department of Pre-University Education, however, are yet to deliberate on this. “When there is no talk of reopening classes, we cannot draft a timetable,” said an official.

Meanwhile, S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, held a meeting with several Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) representing teachers and graduates’ constituencies who urged the State government to immediately reopen schools in a phased manner.

Sources in the department said that they were keen on reopening schools for students of classes 10 and 12 in January, provided there is no second wave of COVID-19 in the State.

“We will take a call by the end of December,” an official added.