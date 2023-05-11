ADVERTISEMENT

Clashes reported in Kolar and other places

May 11, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Tense situation prevailed at Kooteri village in Kolar for sometime when villagers protested against police “high handedness” after a party worker sustained injuries while the police were taking him into the custody for violating the code of conduct.

The villagers gheraoed the police and surrounded the vehicle in protest. Additional police force was rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

The incident occurred when a police team on duty found a few party workers campaigning outside the poling booth. A heated argument ensued between the police and the group following which the police detained a Krishnappa. Enraged by this, the people started shouting slogans.

A similar incident was reported at Vemagal when two groups of party workers clashed accusing each other of campaigning outside the poling booth. The situation was soon brought under control.

A verbal spat also broke out between two groups belonging to the BJP and the Congress close to a polling booth at Papaiah Garden in Padmanabha Nagar.

