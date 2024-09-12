Clashes in Mandya: Attempts to disturb communal harmony will not be tolerated, says district in-charge minister Cheluvarayaswamy

Mandya district in-charge minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said that the Karnataka government will not tolerate attempts to disturb communal harmony in the State and will deal with it strictly. The Minister also urged the Opposition in the State not to politicise the incident and instead respond to it in a responsible manner.

He was speaking to media persons on Thursday (September 12, 2024) after visiting Nagamangala town which was affected by group clashes when a procession was being taken out for immersion of Ganesha idols, on September 11 night. Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said the government was committed to ensuring peace and providing security to enable people to live in harmony in the society.

Mandya ganesha immersion violence More than 40 people were taken into custody following group clashes during Ganesha immersion procession at Nagamangala in Mandya district in Karnataka on September 11. | Video Credit: The Hindu

54 people in custody so far

So far, 54 persons have been taken into custody in connection with the clashes and steps will be taken to prosecute those guilty of fomenting violence. Describing the violence as unfortunate, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said that a minor incident escalated to full-blown violence but things were now under control.

The minister who apprised himself of the incident from the police and the district administration, said that CCTV footage was being analysed. Based on the evidence, those who are innocent and not involved in clashes but are in custody, would be released. But there was no question of sparing those found guilty of instigating or engaging in violence, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said.

Peace meeting to be held

With regard to properties that were damaged due to clashes as multiple shops were set ablaze, the minister said that the loss was being assessed. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure justice to those who have suffered loss. ‘’Besides, the area is part of my constituency and I will try to compensate them personally’,’ said Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy.

The Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar and the Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi have been instructed to conduct a peace meeting with leaders of all the communities within two days so as to diffuse the situation and ensure that normalcy was restored in the town, the minister added.

Holiday for schools and colleges

In view of the group clashes , the Mandya district administration has declared a holiday for all anganwadis, schools and colleges in Nagamangala town limits on September 12. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita is also in place till 10 p.m. of September 14.

