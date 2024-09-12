GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clashes in Mandya: Attempts to disturb communal harmony will not be tolerated, says district in-charge minister Cheluvarayaswamy

So far, 54 persons have been taken into custody in connection with the clashes and steps will be taken to prosecute those guilty of fomenting violence.

Published - September 12, 2024 03:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Charred remains of goods at a shop following clashes between two groups during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession, at Nagamangala in Mandya districton September 12, 2024.

Charred remains of goods at a shop following clashes between two groups during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession, at Nagamangala in Mandya districton September 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mandya district in-charge minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said that the Karnataka government will not tolerate attempts to disturb communal harmony in the State and will deal with it strictly. The Minister also urged the Opposition in the State not to politicise the incident and instead respond to it in a responsible manner.

He was speaking to media persons on Thursday (September 12, 2024) after visiting Nagamangala town which was affected by group clashes when a procession was being taken out for immersion of Ganesha idols, on September 11 night. Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said the government was committed to ensuring peace and providing security to enable people to live in harmony in the society.

Mandya ganesha immersion violence
More than 40 people were taken into custody following group clashes during Ganesha immersion procession at Nagamangala in Mandya district in Karnataka on September 11. | Video Credit: The Hindu

54 people in custody so far

So far, 54 persons have been taken into custody in connection with the clashes and steps will be taken to prosecute those guilty of fomenting violence. Describing the violence as unfortunate, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said that a minor incident escalated to full-blown violence but things were now under control.

The minister who apprised himself of the incident from the police and the district administration, said that CCTV footage was being analysed. Based on the evidence, those who are innocent and not involved in clashes but are in custody, would be released. But there was no question of sparing those found guilty of instigating or engaging in violence, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said.

Peace meeting to be held

With regard to properties that were damaged due to clashes as multiple shops were set ablaze, the minister said that the loss was being assessed. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure justice to those who have suffered loss. ‘’Besides, the area is part of my constituency and I will try to compensate them personally’,’ said Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy.  

The Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar and the Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi have been instructed to conduct a peace meeting with leaders of all the communities within two days so as to diffuse the situation and ensure that normalcy was restored in the town, the minister added.

Holiday for schools and colleges

In view of the group clashes , the Mandya district administration has declared a holiday for all anganwadis, schools and colleges in Nagamangala town limits on September 12. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita is also in place till 10 p.m. of September 14.

Published - September 12, 2024 03:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / religious festival or holiday / religious conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.