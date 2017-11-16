Clashes in Belagavi old city

Some vehicles set on fire

Even as the winter session of the State Assembly is on, tension prevailed in some areas in Belagavi old city on Wednesday night when two groups clashed over a trivial matter. Miscreants set fire to a few vehicles including a police jeep, and damaged another half-a- dozen vehicles by pelting them with stones.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shankar Marihal received minor injures when some stones hit his vehicle.

Police from the town police station had to rush to Chavat Galli, Khadak Galli Jalgar, Badakal Galli and Khanjar Galli to control the crowds. The situation was controlled in minutes due to the heavy police presence in the area due to the ongoing winter session of the Assembly.

Police went around the areas, asking people to stay indoors and not to stand near windows.

DCP Amarnath Reddy said the situation was under control. He said no civilian was injured in the incident. He said enough video footage of the incident was available with the police and the accused would be arrested soon.

Police sources said they had picked up around 22 youth by Thursday afternoon, for questioning.

On Thursday morning, MP and BJP leader Suresh Angadi met Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy and alleged that the police had arrested more Hindu youth than Muslims in connection with the incident. He also alleged that several innocents were arrested. He also alleged some outsiders were responsible for disturbing the peace in the city.

Similar allegations were made by a delegation of women from the affected areas who met Additional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal. They alleged that some outsiders had started the violence. They also alleged that police had arrested innocent youth who were not involved in the violence. They also alleged police were late in reacting to the situation.