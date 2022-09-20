Clash over solving a mathematical problem

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
September 20, 2022 19:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The differences between two officials of the Department of Public Instruction over solving a mathematical problem in a workshop for teachers, led to a clash in Arkalgud recently, leaving both injured and hospitalised.

S.N. Shivakumar, officer-in-charge of the midday meal scheme (Akshara Dasoha) in Arkalgud taluk, and Girijanand Mumbale, Education Coordinator, have filed complaints against each other.

Mr. Shivakumar, in his complaint, alleged that Mr. Mumbale found fault with his style of resolving a mathematical problem during the workshop and walked out of the programme on September 17. Later, he picked up an argument at his chamber on the issue and attempted to murder him with a knife. However, he escaped with a head injury, he said. He has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hassan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Mr. Mumbale in his complaint said that his senior officer Mr. Shivakumar did a mistake while solving a mathematical problem on the blackboard, which other teachers pointed out. He intervened and resolved it. “Mr. Shivakumar was irritated by my intervention. He scolded me in foul language and also mentioned my caste. Later he pushed me to the ground and kicked my right hand,” he said.

Mr. Mumbale has undergone surgery in a private hospital in Hassan. The Arkalgud police have registered a case. Mr. Mumbale’s wife Manjula, on Tuesday, met Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and stated that her husband was the victim in the case, and he had been accused of “attempt to murder”. She said the case filed against her husband was false.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Shankar informed the media that both the cases had been registered and the police would take further action. As both the complainants are under treatment, nobody had been arrested, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app