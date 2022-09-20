Clash over solving a mathematical problem

ADVERTISEMENT

The differences between two officials of the Department of Public Instruction over solving a mathematical problem in a workshop for teachers, led to a clash in Arkalgud recently, leaving both injured and hospitalised.

S.N. Shivakumar, officer-in-charge of the midday meal scheme (Akshara Dasoha) in Arkalgud taluk, and Girijanand Mumbale, Education Coordinator, have filed complaints against each other.

Mr. Shivakumar, in his complaint, alleged that Mr. Mumbale found fault with his style of resolving a mathematical problem during the workshop and walked out of the programme on September 17. Later, he picked up an argument at his chamber on the issue and attempted to murder him with a knife. However, he escaped with a head injury, he said. He has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hassan.

On the other hand, Mr. Mumbale in his complaint said that his senior officer Mr. Shivakumar did a mistake while solving a mathematical problem on the blackboard, which other teachers pointed out. He intervened and resolved it. “Mr. Shivakumar was irritated by my intervention. He scolded me in foul language and also mentioned my caste. Later he pushed me to the ground and kicked my right hand,” he said.

Mr. Mumbale has undergone surgery in a private hospital in Hassan. The Arkalgud police have registered a case. Mr. Mumbale’s wife Manjula, on Tuesday, met Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and stated that her husband was the victim in the case, and he had been accused of “attempt to murder”. She said the case filed against her husband was false.

Mr. Shankar informed the media that both the cases had been registered and the police would take further action. As both the complainants are under treatment, nobody had been arrested, he added.