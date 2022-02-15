Clash ends in death of elderly woman

She was accidentally hit while she tried to stop it

A clash that had started over a petty issue between two families at Nilogal village in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district ended in the murder of a woman on Monday. The deceased woman was identified as Eeramma (80). She was the mother of Amaresh, an ex-serviceman.

As per information provided by villagers, there were some minor issues between the family of Amaresh and that of Sharanappa Gouda, a local BJP leader. Both the families picked up arguments that later developed into a violent physical clash.

Eeramma, who intervened in a bid to stop the clash, was accidentally hit and severely injured. As she died on the spot, her family members kept her body outside the residence of Sharanappa Gouda and staged a protest demonstration demanding legal action.

Amaresh and his family members said that Sharanappa Gouda barged into their house and attacked them and killed his mother. They were firm on their demand that they will not conduct the final rites till the registration of a First Information Report against the accused. The situation in the village was tense.

As the news spread, Deputy Superintendent of Police S.S. Hullur and other police officers rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.