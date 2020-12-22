Clash at Shivajinagar

Bengaluru

22 December 2020 00:16 IST

Supporters of a former councillor in Shivajinagar clashed with those of MLA Rizwan Arshad on Monday afternoon when the latter distributed dustbins to residents as part of the #ProjectShivajinagar campaign which aims to make the ward clean again.

Heated argument ensued between the two groups following which one of the former councillor’s supporters got himself admitted to Bowring Hospital claiming that he had been assaulted.

Reacting to the incident, Mr. Arshad said that some people did not want development work in Shivajinagar. “There were policemen at the programme who took note of the entire incident. Let them probe and take necessary action,” Mr. Arshad said.

The campaign aims to improve Shivajinagar’s solid waste management record. Door-to-door collection of segregated waste will be prioritised, and critical black spots have been cleared. Other initiatives have also been planned to make the ward garbage free. Around 250 volunteers, pourakarmikas, contractors, supervisors and auto drivers have already been trained

Additional policemen were deployed to maintain law and order on Monday.