Clarity sought on ex-gratia for war veterans

MYSURU

30 May 2020 19:20 IST

Is the Centre’s proposal to pay ex-gratia for Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs) and Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who participated in the 1965 and 1971 wars, also applicable to non-commissioned officers ?

The proposal has raised confusion among a section of the ex-servicemen, and VeKare Ex-servicemen Trust (VeKET), an organisation fighting for the cause of retired soldiers, has written a letter to the army authorities and the Defence Ministry seeking clarity on the issue.

Advertising

Advertising

Mandetira N. Subramani, an advocate and President of VEKET, told The Hindu that a large number of ECOs and SSCOs were inducted during the 1965 and 1971 wars to overcome the scarcity of officers then. These war veterans do not get regular pension as they retired before completing the pensionable service of 15 years, he said.

“The Government of India has now proposed to sanction ex-gratia to them to the tune of ₹30,000 per month which is not only welcome but is belated. What is disconcerting is that there is no mention of the jawans, seamen and airmen who are categorised under Other Ranks (ORs) but who too played critical role in the operations and we wonder if they have been excluded’’, said Mr. Subramani.

He pointed out that the army circular on compiling the data of the war veterans who are in receipt of the Samar Seva Star, 1965 or the Poorvi/Paschimi Stars, 1971 only refers to ECOs and SSCOs and there was no mention of the ORs.

“Some sepoys, naiks and havaldars may have served for a longer duration than the ECOs and SSCOs and hence the former group of personnel should not be denied their due and this goes against the principle of natural justice,” he added.