‘Clarity in one’s views will lead to dialogue which is key to finding solutions to society’s problems’

March 08, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Additional Administrative Head of the Brahma Kumaris Sister Jayanti has said that at a time when modern lifestyle and materialistic thinking have taken a toll on human lives and stress has become a common ailment, meditation holds the key to solving all problems.

Sister Jayanti, who is also Director of Brahma Kumaris activities in Europe and West Asia, is on a visit to the region to inaugurate eight centres of Brahmakumaris.

She told presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday that post-COVID-19, the subsequent developments worldwide have led to fear and anxiety among people.

She said: “Meditation in the simplest form is speaking to oneself, in the first instance. When a person starts speaking to himself, there is more clarity in one’s views. When one has more clarity in views, it is easy to facilitate a dialogue. And, dialogue is the key to finding solutions to many of the problems in society.”

Understanding the significance of meditation, Brahma Kumaris is offering free coaching on meditation and also free introductory courses to the common man. Anyone can walk in and start taking the introductory courses at Brahma Kumaris centres, she said.

To a query on misconceptions about Brahma Kumaris, she said that people are free to visit the centres at any time and one can see how families and professionals benefit from meditation.

She also said that there are around 40 wings of Brahma Kumaris that organise various programmes targeting different sections of society and, also to reach out to various professionals, including doctors, lawyers, media persons and politicians.

On the growing corruption among leaders, she said that it is the people who make leaders and once people mend their ways and reform their lifestyle and thinking, the impact will automatically be seen in their choices of political leaders.

Sister Jayanti said that things are changing for the better and values are getting due respect. “According to me, changes will happen soon, a better society will evolve, with more people treading the path of spirituality to find answers to unanswered questions,” she said.

Compared to the 1970s, there is more awareness among the people now about meditation and that has resulted in the revival of the value system silently. Brahma Kumaris will continue reaching out to every section of society as it believes in transforming people’s lives through the path of meditation, she said.