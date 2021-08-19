Clarification on promotion riles SC/ST employees

They are upset with the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms

A clarification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on reservation during promotion has riled Government Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe employees, who say it violates the Consequential Seniority Act, which has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The issue has come up after the Udupi district administration sought a clarification from the DPAR during the promotion exercise. The objection is on the DPAR’s suggestion to the Udupi administration that following the roster system is necessary if 15% and 3% of the working strength is filled up by SC and ST employees, respectively.

D. Chandrashekaraiah, president of Karnataka Government SC/ST Employees’ Association, said, “This suggestion is illegal. The 1978 order that provided reservation in promotion has categorically stated that the roster system has to be followed in promotion. It has also stated that whenever an SC/ST candidate is not available, the posts can be filled up by General category candidates, and backlog can be created. These backlog posts are to be filled as and when SC/ST candidates are available. This suggestion to the Udupi administration violates both the principles. The Consequential Seniority Act, 2017, has been clear about how promotions are to be effected by the departments. Despite these clarification, officials keep mis-interpreting the Act only to inconvenience SC/ST employees.”

On August 18, a delegation of SC/ST employees met Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, who is learnt to have sought time to deal with the issue.

Office-bearers of the Association plan to meet on August 21 to discuss their future course of action even as they have sought an appointment from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.