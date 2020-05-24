Clampdown successful as life comes to astandstill in Dharwad

Life came to a standstill in Dharwad city as the 36-hour clampdown announced by the State government was implemented successfully on Sunday.

The district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC from 7 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Monday. The police made elaborate arrangements to implement the prohibitory orders and made a public announcement on Saturday evening appealing to the people not to venture out of their houses on Sunday.

And, people complied with the orders and stayed indoors making it relatively easier for the authorities to impose the clampdown without any hitches. Life was returning to normality after the lockdown orders were relaxed in the middle of this month. But, on Sunday, major areas, including Subhas Road, Jubilee Circle, College Road, Tol Naka, vegetable market, wore a deserted look. Although pharmacies, milk booths and petrol bunks were excluded from the lockdown, the customer turnout was limited.

In Hubballi also the clampdown was total. None of the commercial establishments carried out business. The public too cooperated with the authorities in imposing the prohibitory orders successfully. The main areas, including Rani Chennamma Circle, Old Bus Stand, Central Bus Terminus and Koppikar Road, wore a deserted look. In several places, the police set up barricades and maintained strict vigil on the movement of vehicles. The turnout at essential services shops too was few. Lockdown was successfully implemented in other parts of the district also.