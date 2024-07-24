Clamour for Special Fast Track Courts grows as accused in Gauri and Kalburgi cases get bail on grounds of delayed trial

The clamour for setting up Special Fast Track Courts to try the Gauri Lankesh and M.M. Kalburgi murder cases has grown louder even as the accused in both cases have been granted bail by the High Court of Karnataka on the grounds that there has been an inordinate delay in their trial.

Four accused in the murder of editor-activist Gauri Lankesh — Mohan Nayak, Amit Degvekar, K.T. Naveen Kumar, and H.L. Suresh — have been granted bail.

In the murder of scholar M. M. Kalburgi, two accused — Amit Baddi and Vasudev Suryavanshi, both also accused in the Gauri Lankesh case — have been granted bail.

While Nayak was granted bail in December 2023, five others were granted bail this month.

The Benches of the High Court of Karnataka in Kalaburagi and Hubballi-Dharwad, which have granted the bail, have cited delayed trial as a ground. Granting bail to three accused in the Gauri Lankesh case, judge S. Viswajith Shetty said, “There is undue delay in the trial and the material on record would go to show that the trial may not be completed in the near soon”.

He also noted that “though the special public prosecutor has made a submission that a special court is being constituted to try the case, to date, the State has issued no such notification”.

Families of Gauri and Kalburgi and activists who have been demanding a speedy trial for years now are upset that despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directing officials to take necessary measures to set up Special Fast Track Courts for speedy trials in these cases in December 2023, the courts haven’t been set up yet.

“I have challenged bail to Mohan Nayak, who was the first one to get bail in the Supreme Court, and I have been running around for the case in Delhi. Meanwhile, this month three others have been granted bail on the same ground of delayed trial. It is inexplicable and disappointing as to how the special fast track court has not been formed yet when the chief minister directed officials to take measures to constitute one as far back as December 2023. Red tape should not kill the case. A fast-track trial will give justice to both the victim and the accused,” said Kavitha Lankesh, Gauri’s sister.

Kalburgi’s son Srivijaya also said the family was upset over the bail granted to the accused and would appeal to the state government to set up a special court for fast track trial in the case.

A total of 18 individuals have been named accused in the Gauri Lankesh case, of whom 17 were arrested in 2018. The trial in the case began in May 2022 at the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court, the designated court for cases registered under KCOCA 2000, invoked in the case. Of the 530 witnesses, nearly 150 witnesses have been examined so far.

A total of six individuals have been listed as accused and arrested in the Kalburgi case, whose trial also began in 2022 at the IV Additional District and Sessions Court, Dharwad. Of the 138 witnesses, only 11 witnesses have deposed till date. Though arrests were made in the cases and chargesheets filed in 2018, trials in these cases began only in 2022 due to the pandemic. Most of the accused in these cases have spent nearly six years as undertrials.