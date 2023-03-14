Clamour for fielding Dhruvanarayan’s son from Nanjangud grows

March 14, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Clamour for fielding Congress leader and former MP the late R. Dhruvanarayan’s son Darshan from Nanjangud Assembly constituency appears to be growing with each passing day.

The demand for party ticket to Mr. Darshan from emotional supporters of Mr. Dhruvanarayan was first heard on the day of his last rites at Heggavadi in Chamarajanagar on Sunday. It was raised again during a meeting of party workers that was convened in Nanjangud on Tuesday to plan a condolence meeting for the late leader.

The demand for fielding Mr. Darshan comes at a time when former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa has thrown his hat in the ring as a serious contender for party ticket from Nanjangud. Mr. Darshan, 27, who holds a master’s degree in law, is currently practicing. He is the elder one among Dhruvanarayan’s two sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhruvanarayan, who earlier represented Santhemarahalli and Kollegal Assembly constituency for one term each and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency for two terms, had aspired to contest from Nanjangud Assembly segment in the Assembly elections.

Dhruvanarayan, who was also one of the five working presidents of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), had applied for party ticket from Nanjangud along with Mr. Mahadevappa and former MLA Kalale Keshavamurthty.

Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath said the Congress leadership should honour the demands of Dhruvanarayan’s supporters and field his son from Nanjangud. Such a decision will not only serve to console Dhruvanarayan’s wife Veena, but also help the late Congress leader’s soul rest in peace, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahadevappa, who contested his earlier elections from T. Narsipur Assembly constituency, was eyeing Nanjangud as he was seeking ticket for his son Sunil Bose from T. Narsipur.

While Mr. Mahadevappa had applied for ticket from Nanjangud, his son Sunil Bose had applied for ticket from T. Narsipur. However, Congress leaders said party leadership need not rule out Mr. Mahadevappa’s candidature from T. Narsipur just because he had not applied from the constituency.