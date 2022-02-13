CJ inaugurates court building at K.R. Pet

Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, inaugurated the new court building at K.R. Pet in Mandya district on Sunday.

The new complex has been built at a cost of ₹5.5 crore and Mr. Awasthi also laid the foundation stone for the works of the first floor of the new building which will be constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore.

Speaking on the occasion Justice Awasthi said disputes and cases were on the rise and lawyers should strive for speedy completion of trial to ensure justice to the litigants.

P.S. Dinesh Kumar, judge, High Court of Karnataka and Administrative Judge of Mandya district, said the first floor of the new complex would be completed within a year and expressed confidence that a sessions court would also be sanctioned for K.R. Pet in due course.

The district in-charge Minister Gopalaiah expressed concern over growing atrocities against women in Mandya district and hence the High Court of Karnataka had sanctioned a sessions court for speedy disposal of such cases. Members of the legal fraternity should take this issue seriously and strive to secure justice for the women folk at the earliest, he added. The Minister said a new court complex would also be sanctioned for Mandya and would be constructed in due course.