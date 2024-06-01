GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Civil society vigilance campaign to monitor counting process 

Published - June 01, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To monitor and ensure impartial vote counting, Eddelu Karnataka (Wake Up Karnataka), a civil society collective, has set up a Vigilant Voters Task Force (VVTF) in all Lok Sabha constituencies across the country, including in Karnataka.

The VVTF would organise people’s vigilance near counting centres with placards displaying the slogan “Let the mandate be implemented.” Any cheating would be called out and protested against, members from the collective told presspersons on Saturday.

Counting watch helplines 

The collective has also set up “Counting Watch” helplines that would function from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 4.

While citizens from northern States can call 98704-19280; 79825-97191, those from Southern States (including Maharashtra and Goa) can call 97414-82975 and 63667-05015.

Tara Rao, an environmental activist who spoke on behalf of the collective, said: “We want to ensure impartial vote counting and a smooth transition from the current government to the new elected government. For this, several civil society representatives,  like-minded concerned citizens, leaders of farmers, Dalit and women’s organisations held two consultative meetings and proposed two interventions: a counter-narrative, and vigilance on counting day which ensures that there is no cheating, and counting takes place impartially.”

Appeal letters

Former Minister B.T. Lalitha Naik, who is also part of the collective, said work had begun to put pressure on the administration for impartial vote counting.

“An appeal letter has been sent to all the Returning Officers of the country. Besides, a letter has also been written to the President and the Chief Justice of India to make sure that the constitutional process is followed.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.