Civil society vigilance campaign to monitor counting process 

To monitor and ensure impartial vote counting, Eddelu Karnataka (Wake Up Karnataka), a civil society collective, has set up a Vigilant Voters Task Force (VVTF) in all Lok Sabha constituencies across the country, including in Karnataka.

The VVTF would organise people’s vigilance near counting centres with placards displaying the slogan “Let the mandate be implemented.” Any cheating would be called out and protested against, members from the collective told presspersons on Saturday.

Counting watch helplines

The collective has also set up “Counting Watch” helplines that would function from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 4.

While citizens from northern States can call 98704-19280; 79825-97191, those from Southern States (including Maharashtra and Goa) can call 97414-82975 and 63667-05015.

Tara Rao, an environmental activist who spoke on behalf of the collective, said: “We want to ensure impartial vote counting and a smooth transition from the current government to the new elected government. For this, several civil society representatives, like-minded concerned citizens, leaders of farmers, Dalit and women’s organisations held two consultative meetings and proposed two interventions: a counter-narrative, and vigilance on counting day which ensures that there is no cheating, and counting takes place impartially.”

Appeal letters

Former Minister B.T. Lalitha Naik, who is also part of the collective, said work had begun to put pressure on the administration for impartial vote counting.

“An appeal letter has been sent to all the Returning Officers of the country. Besides, a letter has also been written to the President and the Chief Justice of India to make sure that the constitutional process is followed.”