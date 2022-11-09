Civil society, political parties urged to extend cooperation to electoral rolls revision

Considering that the ratio of young men and women is 1,000:626 in the electoral rolls, eligible young women have been asked to get themselves enrolled

Considering that the ratio of young men and women is 1,000:626 in the electoral rolls, eligible young women have been asked to get themselves enrolled

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar held a meeting of representatives of various political parties and civil society groups at his office in Kalaburagi on Wednesday to discuss the revision of electoral rolls in view of the Special Summary Revision drive initiated by the Election Commission of India and appealed to the participants to cooperate in the task.

“Applications received at booth level for inclusion, exclusion and correction of entries in the electoral rolls will be given to booth level agents. Political parties and the public in general can raise their objections and the administration will scrutinise them. I seek the cooperation of the public and institutions in the task,” Mr. Gurukar said.

Giving details of the schedule, Mr. Gurukar said that draft electoral rolls are published at offices of all Tahsildars apart from that of the Deputy Commissioner and the last date for filing objections is December 8.

“The last date for raising objections is December 8 and they will be disposed of before December 26. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2023 after taking up a special revision drive on November 12 and December 3 and 4,” Mr. Gurukar said.

Mr. Gurukar said that those who are three months short of 18 years will also be allowed to apply for the inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls.

As per information he provided, the district has 21,64,227 voters, including 10,96,041 male and 10,68,186 female, as on November 7, spread across nine Assembly segments.

Addressing a media conference later, Mr. Gurukar appealed to the public, especially to young women voters, to make use of the special drive and get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls.

“Considering the fact that the ratio of young men and women on the electoral rolls in the district is 1,000:626, I especially appeal to eligible young women to make use of the opportunity and get themselves enrolled in the electoral rolls,” Mr. Gurukar said.

He also added that around 91,000 entries in the electoral rolls were deleted to avoid duplication of entries after proper verification.

As part of the special revision drive, the district administrations across Kalyana Karnataka region have organised a walkathon and other awareness activities.