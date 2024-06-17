Civil society groups urge new MPs to address challenges facing Belagavi district on priority

There are several challenges before the new MPs from Belagavi district. Civil society groups want them to address these issues on priority.

There are 18 Assembly segments in Belagavi district and eight each are part of Belagavi and Chikkodi parliamentary seats. The remaining two Assembly seats, Kittur and Khanapur, are part of the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency.

The problems of the region are the same as those of the other North Karnataka districts. Widespread poverty, unemployment and low education levels are plaguing the region.

Farmers want the two MPs, Jagadish Shettar (BJP) and Priyanka Jarkiholi (Congress) to bring pressure on the Union government to speed up approvals for the Mahadayi Basin projects [Kalasa and Banduri schemes]. Any MP from Belagavi who succeeds in getting them will never be forgotten by farmers, said Vijay Kulkarni, president of the Kalasa Banduri Horata Samiti.

“Belagavi has some of the oldest industrial areas established in South India. However, their potential for expansion and diversification has not been achieved,” says Rohan Juvali, former president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

He demands strengthening of such areas in Belagavi and establishment of new industrial areas in Chikkodi constituency.

Villages and towns in Belagavi and Chikkodi constituencies suffer from the twin problems of drought and flood.

Farmers feel that both these conditions can be addressed by scientific and transparent management of dams on the Krishna and its tributaries in the region.

“There are at least 11 dams on the Krishna and its five tributaries from the Maharashtra border to the Almatti dam in Bagalkot district. If they are managed properly, crop loss and other problems can be mitigated to a large extent,” said Sidagouda Modagi, Krishik Samaj president.

Issues that need urgent attention are crop loss and displacement of villages due to floods in the Krishna basin. Floods are caused not only by heavy rain but also by unexpected release of water from dams in Maharashtra, according to officers concerned.

“Management of dams and water systems should not be left to individual States. That should be done as part of a national policy,” said Balasaheb Lokapur, Athani-based writer.

Prof. Lokapur felt that dams should be automated in such a way that the riverbed does not go dry in the summer months and that, it does not lead to floods during monsoon.

He said that farmers in irrigated areas are suffering from lack of land fertility due to brackish water seepage and silt formation. “There should be a permanent solution to it, like side channels in farms or better watershed management at government cost,” he said. He advocates promotion of backyard jaggery making units rather than support for mega sugar factories.

Sanjiv Badiger, president of the Chikkodi District Agitation Committee, wants the new MPs to get food processing industries set up in Chikkodi.

“Farmers grow grapes in large parts of the constituency. Grape processing units making raisin and wine will help farmers. Also, the Centre should help the thousands of families making Kolhapuri chappals in Athani and surrounding areas. An artisan cluster could be established here,” Mr. Badiger said.

Belagavi is home to Visvesvaraya Technological University. The university runs a few undergraduate courses but it lacks a full-fledged constituent college. “This, along with an incubation centre for students to turn start-up ideas into viable industries, is a long pending demand. It needs to be addressed. It can be done by the State government with Central assistance,” said Ramesh Jangal, president of the Institution of Engineers.

“The MPs should prioritize education and healthcare, ensuring better facilities and accessibility. Economic growth through support for local industries and agricultural advancements is essential. More specific focus is needed to attract increased industrial investment in new age industries like information technology. The MPs should work towards increasing our rail length and air routes. We have missed several of them in the past. They have to make an effort in Delhi and be the voice of Belagavi,” said Uday Kinjwadkar, a chronicler of Belagavi.