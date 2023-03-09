Civil society groups launch ‘Eddelu Karnataka’ campaign against ‘double- engine govt.’ 

March 09, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Multiple civic society groups and noted writers and intellectuals have come together to launch a campaign, ‘Eddelu Karnataka’ (Wake up Karnataka), against the incumbent “double-engine sarkara” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

An appeal signed by writers such as Devanur Mahadeva, Rahamat Tarikere, Purushottam Bilimale, A.R. Vasavi, and Vijayamma, said, “The upcoming elections will decide whether our State will be able to breathe free and recover from the toxic suffocating atmosphere of today’s Karnataka politics or not.”

About the coming elections, the appeal said, “There is a chance before the people of the State to bring Karnataka out of this catastrophic situation. Elections are coming.” The signatories said the goal is that the incumbent government must be defeated, rather than who should come to power next.

“This government came to power through Operation Kamala which is essentially a subversion of democracy. Corruption in this government has reached unprecedented levels,” the appeal said, citing the instance of Madal Virupaskhappa, MLA accused in a corruption case, celebrating on the streets.

Inter-related issues

Mr. Mahadeva told The Hindu: “Dissenters have been browbeaten. The judiciary and the media seem to be in a crisis. There is price rise affecting people and communal conflicts galore. All these are interrelated. The only way to fight this is to first defeat this government and fight the next that comes to power.”

There is a large discontent among the people against the ruling party. There is a grave need to convert this discontent into political awareness. Civil society has to take up this task, said the joint appeal.

New approach

Activists who are part of the group said they do not plan on massive conventions, but would work among groups such as students, Dalits, and farmers in constituencies. “We are trying to build a parallel network to the political parties in every constituency, which we can leverage to build issue-based campaigns at a later stage and electorally against communalism,” said a member of the Eddelu Karnataka campaign.