Civil society group releases ‘Manifesto for LS polls-2024’

The forum said that all political parties should uphold Constitutional ideals and values

January 28, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity, Karnataka chapter, on January 27, released “Manifesto for Lok Sabha Election - 2024” in Bengaluru, emphasising the need to shun communal politics and focus on real issues of the people.

The forum, in a release, said, “There is an atmosphere of fear and apprehension in the mind of the common man because of hate politics. The parties coming to power should not indulge in hate politics, divisive sectarian and casteist agenda and polarisation. They should rather focus on the real issues of the people, economic issues, unemployment and social justice leading to an egalitarian society.”

Further, the forum said that all political parties should uphold Constitutional ideals and values like inclusiveness, pluralism, federalism, rule of law and equal respect and opportunities to all religions, cultures and languages. The release of the manifesto was preceded by a round table on the upcoming elections in which several civil rights activists participated.

