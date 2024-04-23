ADVERTISEMENT

Civil rights activist V. Lakshminarayan passes away

April 23, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Civil rights activist V. Lakshminarayan, 71, passed away at his residence in the city late on Monday.

He was associated with various civil society movements and an activist of People’s Union for Civil Liberties, fought for gender equality, and was among the leading voices of the progressive groups in Mysuru for almost 50 years.

He was born in Yedatore in K.R. Nagar taluk and rendered service at K.R. Hospital as a doctor and involved himself in treating patients in the rural hinterland of Mysuru, Hunsur, Nanjangud etc.

As an active member and State general secretary of PUCL, Dr. Lakshminarayan was part of many fact-finding committees involved in ascertaining the truth with respect to human rights violation. He is survived by his wife Rathi Rao, an activist, and a son.

