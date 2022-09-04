‘Civil liberties have deteriorated in State’

ADVERTISEMENT

Civil liberties have deteriorated in Karnataka over the last few years, human rights and civil rights activists in the State contend.

“While vigilante elements have been emboldened, there is also an increasing trend of authoritarianism of the State in criminalising intimate decisions of individuals and indiscriminate use of draconian laws against dissenters. And there is a collusion between these two forces,” said Arvind Narrain, president, People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Karnataka.

Ever since Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the infamous “action-reaction” statement to defend moral policing last year, several fringe Hindutva groups have been emboldened and they ran a relentless communal campaign against minorities for over six months. PUCL reported 39 attacks on Christians in 2021 over alleged conversions. Starting from a ban on hijab in educational institutions, the campaign expanded to demanding a ban on azaan, halal meat, and economic boycott of Muslims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior human rights advocate B.T. Venkatesh observed that while abuse of State power prevailed even under previous regimes, it was qualitatively different under the present regime. “Now, the police seem to try to please any lumpen element claiming to be following Hindutva ideology. This is dangerous,’‘ he said.

Mr. Narrain argued that Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion act, 2021, violated civil liberties of individuals. “The State is becoming increasingly authoritarian and trying to police individual choices, governed by the Constitution of India. These laws criminalise choice of food, profession, and trade. They not only curb propagation of religion, but also practising it and love between individuals,” he said.