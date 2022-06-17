Civil Judge shows concern towards wellbeing of senior citizens

Staff Reporter June 17, 2022 20:23 IST

Saheel Ahmed Kunnibhavi, Civil Judge and member secretary of District Legal Services Authority has expressed serious concern on growing harassment of senior citizens and said that everyone should take care of elders especially senior citizens.

He was addressing a programme held in Yadgir recently.

The Judge advised every family member to look after their elders like their kids. They should be provided with benefits and should let them lead life with dignity. “Morality of senior citizens has been neglected by their own kids for various reasons but it should be prevented as the elders are the architects of their respective family. Therefore, kids should create a healthy atmosphere at home ensuring a happy life for senior citizens,” he appealed.

Prabhakar Kavithal, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development, said that if senior citizens get neglected by any of their family members, the department will come for assistance.

Prasanna Deshmukh, president of Yadgir district advocate’s association, C.M. Pattedar, Ramaiah Sabhadi, Ajith Kumar Dhoka and others were present.