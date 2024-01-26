Civil engineers urge govt. for law to safeguard profession

January 26, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Civil engineering, one of the oldest professions, plays a pivotal role in sustaining human life by influencing various areas such as housing, infrastructure, water resources, railways, ports and harbors, agriculture, industry, highways and roads, water supply, sanitation, and the environment. The construction and real estate sectors collectively contribute to nearly 24% of India’s GDP, with the country’s construction industry ranking as the third largest globally, according to the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, India, Mysuru center.

Notably, construction receives 50% of the planned outlay (CapEx) in every budget of the Union government, it stated.

However, unlike other recognised and regulated professions in India, such as medical, legal, architecture, nursing, and chartered accountancy, the civil engineering profession, a significant contributor to the nation’s economy, remains unacknowledged.

The absence of regulations has led to the entry of unqualified individuals lacking adequate knowledge of civil engineering, resulting in the construction of inferior quality of roads, infrastructure, and unsafe buildings that affect the lower and middle-income groups. Instances of building failures have adversely affected the morale of professional civil engineers, leading to a shortage of competent practitioners due to a decline in the enrollment of passionate students in academic institutions, a press note from the association said here.

In response to these challenges, the Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Act - Steering Consortium (KPCEA SC) has been formulated to safeguard the interests of about five lakh civil engineers in Karnataka, encompassing both government and practicing professionals.

The consortium has submitted a memorandum to the Government of Karnataka, urging drafting and enactment of the ‘Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Act’ in the Assembly. As per the government’s suggestion, the consortium is conducting interactive sessions in the four revenue divisions of Karnataka to enlighten government civil engineers about the necessity of this legislation, the release added.

The third interactive session is scheduled to take place in Mysuru at the MBCT Auditorium, Builders’ Association of India, Akkamahadevi Road, Vishveshwaranagar, Mysuru on January 29 (Monday) from 10 a.m.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the session.

C. Sathyanarayana, Secretary, Public Works Department, Karnataka, will be the guest of honour. M. Mahesh Babu, Deputy Secretary, Law Department, Karnataka will be present as an observer from the government. The program is organised by ACCE(I) Mysuru Centre. About 300 government and private civil engineers of Mysuru region are expected to participate in the session.