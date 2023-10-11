HamberMenu
Civil contractor rescued after suicide bid in front of Public Works office in Belagavi

The Public Works Department owes him ₹6 lakh in dues, he says and adds that there has been inordinate delay by officials in clearing his pending bills

October 11, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Onlookers rescued a civil contractor who consumed poison in front of the Public Works Department building in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Contractor Nagappa Bangi, who is to receive ₹6 lakh dues from the department, said that the inordinate delay by officials in releasing funds against his pending bills has caused him great inconvenience.

Also, he and his family members had sat in a dharna in front of the office of Executive Engineer S.S. Sobara seeking release of funds against his pending bills, he said.

Mr. Bangi complained that the officials were not responding to him properly nor had they assured him of early payment.

He then took out a bottle of poison from his trouser pocket and drank it.

Public Works Department staff and others who were inside the compound wall were shocked to see that and ran to help him.

He was then shifted to hospital where he is recovering.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that he will instruct officials to look into the complaint and ensure that justice is done.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

