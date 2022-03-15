Civil contractor hacked to death

A 46-year-old civil contractor Rajkumar Mallappa Doddannanavar was murdered in Belagavi on Tuesday.

The assailants waylaid Doddannanavar’s car in Bhavani Nagar, near his house on Mandoli Road at around 6 a.m.

Doddannanavar, who was also into real estate development, was going to a private hospital where his wife is admitted. The gang threw chilli powder in his eyes and hacked him to death using weapons. He was left bleeding on the road. Morning walkers who found the body and the vehicle, called the police.

A native of Bastawad village, Doddannanavar had settled down in Belagavi after he began taking up works in the Irrigation Department.

The District Canine Squad was pressed into service. And, officers from the Tilakwadi Police Station visited the spot.