Civil Aviation Ministry official inspects airport in Shivamogga

January 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Rajiv Bansal, Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, inspecting the construction of airport at Sogane near Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rajiv Bansal, Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Friday, inspected the airport being constructed at Sogane near Shivamogga. The construction work is in the final stages. The airport, considered to be the second biggest in the State after the international airport in Bengaluru, is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27.

Mr. Bansal enquired about the facilities made available, safety measures taken and inspected if the construction meets the standards set by the Ministry. He was accompanied by Shivamogga DC R. Selvamani, PWD Chief Engineer Kantaraj, and other senior officers.

The airport has come up on 663 acres of land with an investment of ₹449.22 crore. The project was initiated in 2007, when B.S. Yediyurappa, Shikaripur MLA, was the Deputy Chief Minister in the JD(S)-BJP alliance government.

