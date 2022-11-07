Civil Aviation Ministry grants permission for use of drones in KIA’s T2

Kempegowda International Airport. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has granted permission to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to conduct drone photography and videography at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal-2.

The Ministry in an order said that the BIAL had sought permission to conduct drone photography and videography at the Terminal-2.

“The applicant (BIAL) shall seek permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) regarding drone operations in the red zone and from the concerned Air Traffic Control authority regarding airspace clearance for the afore-mentioned purpose,” the order issued on November 4 stated.

It further said the Ministry grants permission to the applicant and it will be valid for a period of one month. “This permission shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the said permission from the MHA, CISF and the concerned authority. This permission shall be vaild for a period of one month from the date of issue or until further orders whichever is earlier.”

The first phase of Terminal 2 will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11.