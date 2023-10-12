‘Civil aviation industry plays pivotal role in unlocking India’s economic potential’

October 12, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Thursday said that India’s civil aviation industry plays a pivotal role in unlocking India’s economic potential.

Participating at a roadshow to promote the upcoming Wings India 2024, Mr. Vualnam said, ”India’s civil aviation industry is a source of national pride, connecting people across the nation and the world. It plays a pivotal role in unlocking India’s economic potential, attracting global businesses and tourists alike. With a burgeoning economy, rising incomes, supportive policies and fierce competition amongst airlines, the growth trajectory of this sector remains promising.”

He added that the rapid expansion of India’s airport and air navigation infrastructure further propels its ascent.

“Indeed, as India approaches its centenary, it is emerging as a new global power, marked by a paradigm shift and a dedicated focus on infrastructure development. This development extends to all corners of the nation, ensuring equitable growth for all,” he added.

Mr. Vualnam further said, the recent historic purchase order of 470 aircraft by Air India and 500 aircraft by IndiGo airlines has positioned India as an important market in the global civil aviation ecosystem, making it an attractive investment destination worldwide.

On Wings India, 2024 which is scheduled from January 18 to 21, at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, he said that it stands as Asia’s premier event in the realm of Civil Aviation and it offers a unique platform that resonates with the rapidly evolving dynamics of the sector.

“This gathering is not just about business acquisitions, investments or policy formulation; it’s about fostering regional and global connectivity; and forging partnerships that transcend boundaries. As we often say in aviation, the sky’s the limit, and indeed, the possibilities before us in aviation are boundless,” he said.