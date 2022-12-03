Civil architect misuses knowledge, gets trapped by police

December 03, 2022 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The southeast cyber crime police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old civil architect who used his knowledge of building structures for the wrong reasons.

The accused, working for a private firm in the city, crawled into the duct of a PG accommodation in Hulimavu-Begur and recorded a video of a woman taking a bath. The accused, living in the adjacent PG, then managed to source her number and started blackmailing her from a U.S. number, demanding sexual favours. The woman initially ignored the calls, but was shocked when the accused sent her the video clip.

Unable to bear the harassment, she approached the police. The police laid a trap and messaged the accused and consented to meet up. The accused booked a hotel room for the meeting with a promise to delete the video for good.

A team of police pinned him down in the room. The accused confessed about how he climbed the PG using pipes and crawled into the duct and took the video.

The accused has been booked under blackmailing, sexual harassment, and outraging the modesty of a woman and remanded to judicial custody after producing him before the court.

“There are many PG accommodations in the city. Owners are not taking enough care to ensure safety and privacy of the occupants. Due to this, some are able to exploit the situation with smartphones and hidden cameras. People, especially women, should be more careful about their safety and privacy. Anybody who notices a suspicious behaviour or is the victim of such incidents should report to us immediately,“ C.K. Baba, DCP southeast, said.

