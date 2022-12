December 03, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The Chamarajanagar district in-charge Minister V. Somanna launched the works on a slew of amenities including road, UG and community halls for the benefit of 16 of the 21 notified slums in the town on Saturday. The civic amenities have to be completed at a cost of ₹5.65 crore and the Minister cautioned against shoddy works and poor quality. Puttarangashetty, MLA, and other elected representatives were present.