The Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Wednesday laid the foundation for a slew of development works in Ward Number 7. This includes UGD repairs, park development below high tension wires and other works cost of which is estimated to be ₹92 lakh. Local area councillors and other ward committee members of the BJP were present.
Civic works launched
