Karnataka

Civic works launched

 The Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Wednesday laid the foundation for a slew of development works in Ward Number 7. This includes UGD repairs, park development below high tension wires and other works cost of which is estimated to be ₹92 lakh. Local area councillors and other ward committee members of the BJP were present.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2022 8:45:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/civic-works-launched/article66087802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY