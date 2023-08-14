ADVERTISEMENT

Civic works being taken up at a cost of ₹10.29 crore in Shahapur

August 14, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities are now implementing civic works, including construction of culverts, drainages, tarring, developing and widening roads, in Shahapur city, ensuring better facilities for citizens.

Financial grants of ₹10.29 crore for civic works have been released under the fourth phase of the Nagarothan scheme for this purpose.

The works that are going to be taken up are: road widening work from Kanya Kollur Agasi to GESCOM office, construction of road divider and installation of street lights at a cost of ₹3 crore, road works from Vishwajyothi College to Jeeveshwar College and Diggi Base to Charabasaveshwar Temple at a cost of ₹1.38 crore, road tarring works from Halabhavi Road to Taluk Court, Diggi Sangameshwar Archies to Adarsh Vidyalaya and State Highway to Water Purifying Centre at a cost of ₹2.50 crore, construction of culverts and drainages at a cost of ₹2 crore and road tarring works in different areas in the city at a cost of ₹1.10 crore, the sources said.

