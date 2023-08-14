Civic works being taken up at a cost of ₹10.29 crore in Shahapur

August 14, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Yadgir

The authorities are now implementing civic works, including construction of culverts, drainages, tarring, developing and widening roads, in Shahapur city, ensuring better facilities for citizens.

Financial grants of ₹10.29 crore for civic works have been released under the fourth phase of the Nagarothan scheme for this purpose.

The works that are going to be taken up are: road widening work from Kanya Kollur Agasi to GESCOM office, construction of road divider and installation of street lights at a cost of ₹3 crore, road works from Vishwajyothi College to Jeeveshwar College and Diggi Base to Charabasaveshwar Temple at a cost of ₹1.38 crore, road tarring works from Halabhavi Road to Taluk Court, Diggi Sangameshwar Archies to Adarsh Vidyalaya and State Highway to Water Purifying Centre at a cost of ₹2.50 crore, construction of culverts and drainages at a cost of ₹2 crore and road tarring works in different areas in the city at a cost of ₹1.10 crore, the sources said.