Civic worker’s death: Safai Karmachari commission chief to visit Maddur

Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission chairman M. Shivanna will visit Maddur on Thursday following the reported suicide of a pourakarmika in the town.

Mr. Shivanna will visit the house of Narayana, the 37-year-old pourakarmika who died on Tuesday, to offer condolences to the bereaved family. A meeting will be held in Maddur Town Municipal Council to take action against the persons responsible for pourakarmika’s death and for the payment of compensation to the family.

The deceased pourakarmika had allegedly ended his life three months after he was forced to enter a manhole and clear it without any safety gear. The incident was reported in the media and an inquiry was ordered against his senior officials. Before his death, Narayana had alleged that his senior officials were harassing him to state that he had voluntarily cleaned the manhole without any safety gear.

(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling the State’s suicide prevention helpline 104.)