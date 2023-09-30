Civic workers continue indefinite agitation in Hubballi

September 30, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Pourakarmikas (civic workers), who on Friday launched an indefinite agitation seeking direct recruitment of cleaning staff and direct payment disbursement as per a Government Order, have decided to continue their agitation till the municipal corporation took steps as per the GO.

Earlier, the cleaning staff, who are working on contract, began the indefinite agitation urging the municipal council members to pass a resolution to the effect during the monthly meeting being held on Saturday.

To highlight their problems, they also staged a semi-naked protest on Saturday in front of the municipal corporation under the aegis of Dharwad Zilla SC/ST Pourakarmikara Mattu Noukarara Sangha.

However, Saturday’s municipal council meeting was adjourned indefinitely due to commotion over the issue of additional agenda and no issues were taken up for discussion.

Subsequently, Mayor Veena Baradwad and senior councillor Rajanna Koravi met the agitating workers and tried to convince them about their inability to take a decision. The Mayor said that the BJP members wanted to take up their issue and had included it in the agenda. However, because of the non-cooperation of the Congress members, they had to postpone the meeting, she said.

President of the district unit of the sangha Vijay M. Guntral and other office-bearers were, however, not convinced about the justification given and said that as the State government has already passed an order, what is left to be done is taking steps to implement it.

A decision can be taken in the matter by holding a meeting of all those concerned, the protestors told the Mayor and the Mayor replied saying she will hold a meeting on Monday.

Later, Mr. Guntral told presspersons that that they will wait for the outcome of Monday’s meeting as promised by the Mayor and till then, they will continue their protest. “Our State leaders are visiting Hubballi on Tuesday. We will decide our next course of action as per their advice,” he said.

