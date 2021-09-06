Civic elections: ‘BJP’s victory is acceptance of new regime’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai says the results are a pointer to the shape of things to come

Describing the BJP’s good performance in civic elections in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi as people’s acceptance of the new regime, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the results were a pointer to the shape of things to come in future. He said the party had faced the corporation elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J. P. Nadda, former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa and party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel. He thanked voters for backing the BJP.

Mr. Kateel said the party would capture power in the three corporations in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi with the help of legislators and MPs. He attributed the party’s good performance to the administration of former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa and his successor Basavaraj Bommai. He maintained that the results were an indication of people asking Congress leaders to desist from eying the post of chief minister. He alleged that Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah intentionally desisted from campaign actively to show KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar in poor light.

Former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa hailed party workers for their role in the victory.

The principal opposition party Congress maintained that the results were satisfactory as it had worked within the limitations imposed by the State government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Shivakumar said, “We have done well in Kalaburagi while our results have improved in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad city corporations.”

Also Read Many senior BJP leaders caught off guard by Amit Shah’s 2023 poll statement

He accused the ruling BJP of misusing its power to draw the reservation matrix in such a way as to put itself in an advantageous situation. Also, officials concerned had adopted a partisan attitude by allowing the BJP to campaign in a full-fledged manner while restricting the Congress citing COVID-19 protocol, he alleged