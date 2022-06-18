Civic chief announces calendar for visit to zonal headquarters

June 18, 2022 23:21 IST

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has announced a calendar on when he will function out of the zonal headquarters in a month. Every Tuesday and Friday, he will be available at the zonal headquarters between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“Since many members of the public are coming all the way to the corporation headquarters, I have decided to be available to people in the zonal headquarters,” Mr. Giri Nath said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First Tuesday - East zone First Friday - West Zone Second Tuesday - South zone Second Friday - RR Nagar zone Third Tuesday - Bommanahalli zone Third Friday - Mahadevapura zone Fourth Tuesday - Yelahanka zone Fourth Friday - Dasarahalli zone