Civic chief announces calendar for visit to zonal headquarters
Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has announced a calendar on when he will function out of the zonal headquarters in a month. Every Tuesday and Friday, he will be available at the zonal headquarters between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
“Since many members of the public are coming all the way to the corporation headquarters, I have decided to be available to people in the zonal headquarters,” Mr. Giri Nath said.
First Tuesday - East zone First Friday - West Zone Second Tuesday - South zone Second Friday - RR Nagar zone Third Tuesday - Bommanahalli zone Third Friday - Mahadevapura zone Fourth Tuesday - Yelahanka zone Fourth Friday - Dasarahalli zone
