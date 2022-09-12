Civic body starts ‘Wonder on Wheels’, a bus for children to learn and play

Wonder on Wheels vehicle launched at the BBMP office in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) started a programme called “Wonder on Wheels’” across the city on Monday by procuring 10 buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath launched the initiative at the BBMP headquarters, which, according to him, will be beneficial to 300-500 out-of-school children in the city.

The project is the initiative of Freethinking Foundation and is being undertaken with the BBMP. This is the continuation of the Montessori School on Wheels programme launched in May.

“Architects have remodelled the bus with a detachable amphitheater and musical areas, among others. The bus is furnished with detachable seating, shelves and storage to allow for free creative movement. Art, craft, musical instruments, library books and audio-visual systems, permanent art and craft teachers will be present in the bus,” said in a release from the BBMP.

“The objective of the programme is to provide innovative learning material, trained teachers and different environment to the aganwadi children. Through this, the holistic learning ability of children can be enhanced. This programme will be extended across the city,” Mr. Giri Nath said.

Each of these buses will accommodate up to 50 children, have two teachers trained in Montessori schooling, a group D worker and study and play materials for children. Children can learn in English, Kannada and Hindi mediums in these buses everyday.

The BBMP will park the bus in gardens and parks to help children learn in the open, in a stress free environment and explore nature, says officials.