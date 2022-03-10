Civic body brought under ambit of Fiscal Responsibility Act

Activists welcome move, while BBMP chief says this will not impact 2022-23 Budget

The financially beleaguered Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has finally been brought under the ambit of the Karnataka Local Fund Authorities Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003. The State Government on Thursday issued a notification on the BBMP (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Rules, 2021. Civic activists have hailed the move saying that it will bring in a much-needed disciplined financial system.

These rules will help put in place prudent financial management processes in the civic body, apart from ensuring that Budget outlay is not inflated and is commensurate with the revenue generated. The BBMP is obligated to take steps to eliminate revenue deficit and build up revenue surplus. The deficit in the final approved Budget by the Government cannot exceed 3% of the total receipts of the previous year, nor can the projected increase in revenue be more than the actual CAGR (compound annual growth rate).

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the move will help check fiscal profligacy. He, however, maintained that this would not have any impact on the 2022-23 Budget. “The Budget will be presented shortly and will be realistic,” he said.

Senior officials told The Hindu that the elected council has a tendency to inflate the Budget to take on infrastructure and development works. This will put a check on this, they said.

Sapna Karim, head of civic participation, Janaagraha, said the move will now help the BBMP present realistic Budgets as there will be greater transparency in finances. “This will bring down the gap between the Budget estimates and the actuals. . The rules also mandate maintaining digital records,” she said.

Kathyayini Chamaraj from CIVIC said that this had been a long-pending demand since 2008. “The rules will put limits on borrowing. The BBMP will now have to present a mid-term fiscal plan, mentioning proposals for the next Budget and the means to finance them. It will also be required to prioritise welfare and basic needs and utilise the remaining available funds for other projects and schemes,” she said.

Inflated Budgets presented by the BBMP when the council was in place has had an impact on the fiscal health of the civic body, which is saddled with pending bills, outstanding loans, ongoing works and spillover works worth crores. Though revenue generation has seen an improvement over the years, the civic body currently has pending bills amounting to ₹3,250 crore.