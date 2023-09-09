Civic body bans PoP Ganesha idols, begins preparations for a smooth eco-friendly festival

September 09, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

In an effort to ensure an eco-friendly Ganesha festival, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike like every year has banned the use of plaster of Paris (PoP) idols which use chemical colours and thermocol to make them. It has directed officials to book criminal cases against violators.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also made provision for the speedy disposal of the applications to install Ganesha idols publicly, through a single window system, taking other agencies including city police, Bescom, Fire and Emergency Services, and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, on board to issue a No Objection Certificate applications for issuing the permission for installations should be submitted at the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the ward.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said concerned officials have been instructed to visit idol makers, ensure no PoP idols are made and sold, and in case they are found to be selling them, all material needs to be seized and disposed of as per scientific protocols. “The zonal commissioner should appoint a nodal officer for their zone and along with them should personally oversee the entire process from idol making to immersion,” he said.

The officials should promote and advertise the use of eco-friendly idols, even as they discourage and create awareness against the use of banned items. Officials should ensure a smooth immersion and arrange transportation for the big idols to be carried to immersion spots, if necessary, Mr. Giri Nath said.

Lakes and tanks ear marked for immersion coming under BBMP jurisdiction should be prepared for immersion making temporary immersion ponds, ensure dry and wet waste collection teams, provide adequate lighting, put up barricades, public addressal systems and deploy National Disaster Response Force and teams of swimmers, the commissioner added.