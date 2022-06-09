Civic authorities urged to hold cleanliness drive

Despite four deaths reported due to consuming contaminated water in Raichur, the civic authorities in Yadgir district have not taken the issue seriously or initiated action to ensure cleanliness in the overhead tanks and clear garbage in urban and rural areas, Umesh Mudnal, social activist and State organising secretary of Koli Community has alleged.

In a release on Thursday, he said that the incident which claimed four lives in Raichur could have been a lesson for the civic authorities. But, none of them has initiated action so far to take up a cleanliness drive.

“Majority of the people are using water from overhead tanks through which they get connected taps to their individual houses. In many areas, even in urban areas, garbage is not cleaned . Officials have to wake up and take immediate action to clean overhead tanks, drainages and garbage to ensure proper healthcare to the citizens” he said.

He also urged officials to send water for testing before releasing it for public usage.