City to host Bhoomi Habba at Visthar campus today

Visthar, a city-based civil society organisation committed to social justice and peace, will host the 14th edition of Bhoomi Habba on Saturday at its eco-friendly campus in Doddagubbi, Kothanur.

“In line with the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, OnlyOneEarth, Bhoomi Habba is a call for all of us to live in harmony with nature. It shares the vision of a world held together by peace, justice, and harmony,’‘ said Mercy Kappen director, Visthar Academy of Justice and Peace.

Bhoomi Habba will bring together music, films, exhibitions, art and theatre workshops, traditional food, recycled, eco-friendly crafts, and organic produce.

Artists, musicians, and performers participating in and facilitating the various events include, Balu Jambe (Jambe performance), Ima reCreation (Traditional Games), Nikita (Film Show), Antara Mukerjee (Trash to Toys), Anish Victor (Theatre), David Selvaraj (Conversations on Eco Justice & Sustainability), Broke Artists Collective (Open Mic), Gagana (Poetree), Soil Vasu (Soil Exhibition), Timbaktu Nature School (Cultural Performance), Francoise Bosteels (Dolls Exhibition), Akshaya (Warli art), Archa (Community painting), Steven (Recycled, handmade paper), Rajkumari Nimbale (Storytelling ) and Bandhavi (Kaudi and Toymaking).