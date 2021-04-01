City to completely switch over to LED street lights by Dec.

Thousands of street lights in Mangaluru Cty Corporation limits will get LED lights with automated switching by this December even as the agency assigned with the work will complete a survey of existing street light infrastructure by April 20 under the Smart City Project.

Making a presentation on LED street lighting at the corporation general body meeting here on Wednesday, a representative of the agency said that in all, about 65,000 street lights, including 5,000 LEDs, would be surveyed.

The survey has already commenced and over 8,000 lights have been mapped. By September, 50% of the work should be completed and by December, the entire work has to be completed, he said.

The representative said that installation of LED lights and their capacity depends upon the category of the road and its usage. Roads witnessing heavy vehicular or pedestrian movement have to be illuminated adequately.

It is also not that the same number of lights have to be reinstalled on a particular stretch; but the amount of illumination required for that stretch would decide the number of lights, he said.

He said that the agency would have to maintain the lights for the next seven years and hence, it takes utmost care while installing them.