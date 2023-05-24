City police traces 115 lost mobile phones

May 24, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 115 mobile phones, which had been lost or stolen, have been traced by Mysuru city police through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) over the last few months. City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth returned about 25 mobile phones to their respective owners at a function in Mysuru City Police Commissioner’s office on Wednesday. The general public have been asked to lodge a complaint on the CEIR portal if their mobile phones had been stolen or lost by providing necessary details including the IMEI number of the lost device.