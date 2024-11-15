ADVERTISEMENT

City police to challenge interim bail to actor Darshan in Supreme Court 

Updated - November 15, 2024 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have decided to challenge the interim bail granted to actor Darshan in the Supreme Court.

They got approval for the same from the state government and will file a petition before the apex court in a day or two, a senior official said.

Arrested in connection with the murder case of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga in June 2024, Darshan was granted interim bail on October 30, on medical grounds, to enable him to undergo surgery for his back pain. Darshan is suffering from Intervertebral Disc Prolapse (IVDP). The interim bail is for six weeks, set to end in mid December.

A senior official said they fear that the accused will seek extension of the interim bail, prompting them to challenge it in the apex court.

