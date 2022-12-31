City police recover stolen valuables worth ₹3.55 crore during 2022

December 31, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City police has recovered stolen valuables worth ₹3.55 crore by solving 320 out of the 753 cases registered during the year 2022.

This was revealed at a property return parade attended by Police Commissioner Ramesh B. at his office on Saturday.

The recovered valuables included 4.6 kg of gold ornaments, 16.9 kg of silver articles, 184 two-wheelers, 4 cars, 15 three-wheelers, 106 mobile phones, 18 laptops and cash worth ₹20.97 lakh.

Household articles and items meant for industrial use weer also recovered, the police said.

The 320 solved cases included 132 cases of vehicle theft, 61 cases of chain snatching, 30 cases of theft, 22 cases of extortion, 15 cases of house burglary, four cases of dacoity etc.

During the year, the Mysuru City police had also registered a total of 33 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 by arresting 61 persons and seizing drugs worth ₹22.30 lakh.

The seized drugs included 91.5 kg of ganja, 58.2 gm of MDMA, 283 gram of charas, 3.17 gm of ecstasy tablets and 50 gm of LSD, the police statement said.

Traffic violations

The Law and Order police personnel along with Traffic police personnel carried out intensive checks against crime and violation of traffic rules during the year.

While traffic violators were penalised as per the rules of Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act, the police said action had also been taken against persons for drunk and drive. During the year 2022, the police had written to the RTO to suspend the driving licence of a total of 593 persons for drunk and drive.

The police said emphasis had been laid on police visibility at prominent locations and densely populated areas by deploying a large number of police personnel

Similar emphasis was also laid on police visibility in the night with senior officials monitoring the night beat and the movement of patrol vehicles.