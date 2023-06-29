HamberMenu
City police recover ₹52.1 lakh worth ganja 

June 29, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

City police have recovered ₹52.1 lakh worth 101.1 k.g. of ganja in two separate cases.

Girinagar Police had arrested a drug peddler selling ganja and his interrogation revealed that a gang had been procuring ganja from Maharashtra and selling it in the city. The police team went to Maharashtra where they tracked down and arrested four individuals, who had supplied ganja to the peddler and brought them to the city. Their interrogation led the police to a trove of 95 k.g. 400 grams of ganja worth ₹50 lakh stored in a house in Girinagar.

In another case, Konanakunte Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 5 k.g. 700 grams of ganja worth ₹2.10 Lakh from them. 

